Ted Odogwu, Kano Kano State Police Command, on Thursday, deployed 10,000 personnel for the Saturday, January 16, local government council elections in the state. The Spokesman of the Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who made the disclosure to newsmen in Kano, said they comprise police officers and men drafted from other security agencies. He listed the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper