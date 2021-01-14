Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said many contractors have returned to sites to complete abandoned projects with their personal fund due to the ongoing forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission. Akpabio, who disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen in Abuja on the activities of
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Abandoned projects: NDDC contractors now on sites, says Akpabio