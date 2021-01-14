Abandoned projects: NDDC contractors now on sites, says Akpabio

By
Headliners
-
5



Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said many contractors have returned to sites to complete abandoned projects with their personal fund due to the ongoing forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission. Akpabio, who disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen in Abuja on the activities of



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR