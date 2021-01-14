Philippines detects first case of UK Covid strain

The Philippines on Wednesday confirmed its first case of a British-identified coronavirus mutation that appears to be more infectious, as authorities scramble to secure vaccine supplies. Since taking hold in Britain, the fast-spreading new variant has been detected in dozens of countries and territories globally. President Rodrigo Dutertes government had hoped to keep the mutation



Source: Punch Newspaper

