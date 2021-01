Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Defence Headquarters has said that 64 insurgents were killed in Yobe State in one week during an encounter with troops. The DHQ spokesman, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, disclosed that the criminal elements met their waterloo at Gujba Local Government Area of the state and Gonan Kaji village along Damaturu-Buni Yadi Road







Source: Punch Newspaper