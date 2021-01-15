Uganda election: Bobi Wine alleges widespread fraud, violence

Ugandas opposition leader Bobi Wine said the countrys election had seen widespread fraud and violence, as votes trickled in Friday under an internet blackout. The 38-year-old former popstar-turned-MP did not give details about his accusations, which contradicted the governments account that Thursdays vote had been largely peaceful. The internet remained down for a third day



Source: Punch Newspaper

