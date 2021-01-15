Ugandas opposition leader Bobi Wine said the countrys election had seen widespread fraud and violence, as votes trickled in Friday under an internet blackout. The 38-year-old former popstar-turned-MP did not give details about his accusations, which contradicted the governments account that Thursdays vote had been largely peaceful. The internet remained down for a third day
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Uganda election: Bobi Wine alleges widespread fraud, violence