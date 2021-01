Olushola Odeyinde Nigerians on Facebook and Twitter have reacted to the confession of a 17-year-old prospective Law student of the Benue State University, Makurdi, Alex Esther, on how she set her boyfriend, Chidinma, ablaze after he allegedly made her abort three pregnancies. Esther, who said she couldnt really explain why she killed her boyfriend, said,

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper