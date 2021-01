American Grammy Award-winning global sensation and record label executive,DJ Khaled, will be the international host for theMTV Africa Music AwardsKampala2021. The award ceremony will air globally for the first time, beginning February 20, 2020,on MTV channels; MTV Baseand MTV Africa, in 180 countries. Khaledwill host the virtual awards ceremony from his home in Miami, Florida,

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper