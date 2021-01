Dele Ogunyemi, Warri A commercial motorcycle operator (Okada rider) in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, simply identified as Happy, has murdered his girlfriend, Orhie Everusi, over alleged infidelity. Though details of the incident were sketchy as of the time of filing this report, Happy who resides in Oghara but hails from

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper