Maiharaji Altine, Gusau The Emir of Maru in Zamfara State, Alhaji Abubakar Gado Maigari, has confirmed that 35 people were killed during an attack on five villages in his emirate. The Emir was briefing Governor Bello Matawalle who paid a sympathy visit to the affected villages. The villages according to the Emir are Dutsin Gari,







Source: Punch Newspaper