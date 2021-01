Friday Olokor, Abuja Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere on Saturday described as hypocritical comments by the Arewa Consultative Forum on the clashes in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State over the activities of Fulani herdsmen. The organization told the ACF to be warned as Yoruba cannot be threatened with war at this stage and would







Source: Punch Newspaper