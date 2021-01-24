John Alechenu, Abuja The Chairman, Women and Youth Mobilisation Committee for the All Progressives Congress Membership Registration/Revalidation Exercise, Governor Yahaya Bello, has enjoined Nigerians to take action against bad governance by joining the party. He spoke at a meeting with state APC caretaker Committee Chairmen late on Friday as part of preparations for the partys
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Join APC if you desire better governance, says Bello