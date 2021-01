Segun Adewole The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has warned the new Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, over a popular Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho. Onadekos appointment comes at a time of tension between the indigenes of Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper