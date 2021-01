The Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has appealed to public-spirited Nigerians to assist indigent candidates to get tablets, as the university gets set for a non-physical Post-UTME test. Ogundipe made the appeal during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos. According to him, in the face of the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper