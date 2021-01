Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna The trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise known as Shiites, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and wife, Zeenat, began at the Kaduna State High Court on Monday. At the resumed hearing, the leader of the Shiite and wife were absent. But the court ordered that the authorities to as

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper