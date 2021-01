Abiodun Nejo, Ado Ekiti Former Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State, Dr Tope Aluko, on Monday formally dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress, saying he was in the safe hands of focused leaders which the ruling party is made of. Aluko, an ally of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper