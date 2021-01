Segun Adewole Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has said she detests the leadership style of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). Ezekwesili who shared on her official Twitter handle said Buharis ethnic chauvinism and condemnable clannishness have deepened the gullies of disagreement and disaffection among people, ethnicities, regions, religions and classes. She also

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper