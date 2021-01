Adeyinka Adedipe, Benin The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, has petitioned the National Secretariat of the party to reverse the appointment of Senator Domingo Obende as Chairman, Niger State Registration committee alleging that Obende is not a member of the party. The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC, Col. David Imuse (retd),

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper