Abiodun Nejo, Ado Ekiti The police in Ekiti State on Monday arraigned a 26-year-old man, Sunday Ifeoluwa, before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates Court over alleged possession of three wraps of Indian hemp. The police prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, said the defendant was in court on a count charge of illegal possession of Indian hemp.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper