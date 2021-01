Wale Oyewale, Ibadan A midnight fire on Tuesday gutted some parts of the house of a popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, The PUNCH has learnt. The fire reportedly started around 3am in the building located in the Soka area of Oyo State. READ ALSO:Herders registration begins, NGF, Miyetti Allah

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper