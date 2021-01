Rasheed from Kwara needed Granada to win or draw in his final betPawa Pick17 match. They were losing 3-1 to Huesca with 3 minutes left. But it finished 3-3 and those late goals won him the 20 Million Jackpot, plus 919,262.96 extra for wins on other tickets. Mr Eazi even called to congratulate him. This







Source: Punch Newspaper