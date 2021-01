Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Tuesday finally appointed new service chiefs for the country. The new service chiefs are Major-General Leo Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao







Source: Punch Newspaper