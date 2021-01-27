Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja American philanthropist and Microsoft Co-founder, Bill Gates, says Nigeria does not need to spend too much on acquiring COVID-19 vaccines but should rather focus more on revitalising the weak and underfunded health sector especially the primary health care centres. Gates said this while responding to a question posed by The PUNCH during
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Fixing health sector important than buying COVID-19 vaccines, Bill Gates tells FG