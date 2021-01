Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja A former Theatre Commander of operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, who was removed by the Nigerian Army High Command for failing to stop Boko Haram in 2017, has been elevated to the position of Chief of Army Staff by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). The BBC had reported

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper