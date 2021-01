Sodiq Oyeleke The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Wednesday, met separately with governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. Though details of the meetings are yet to be known, The PUNCH gathered that issues on insecurity in the states, especially the herdsmen crisis, were discussed. Earlier, the President

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper