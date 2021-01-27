Herdsmen crisis: Oyo deploys 200 Amotekun operatives in Ibarapaland





Kayode Oyero The Oyo State Government has deployed 200 operatives of the Oyo State Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun in Ibarapa Local Government Area of the state. Of late, there has been crisis between Ibarapa indigenes and Fulani herdsmen accused of perpetrating crimes ranging from kidnappings, killings, rape to invasion of farmlands with their







Source: Punch Newspaper