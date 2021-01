Dennis Naku, Port Harcourt A 79-year old man, Chief Gaskin Egede Sobrasuaipiki, has dragged a lawyer, Prince Gbogboade Akintoye, before a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, for allegedly disclosing the content of his Will without his consent. In the suit number PHC/2518/CS/2020, the claimant urged the Court to order the defendant to return the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper