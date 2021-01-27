Imams across Britain are helping a drive to dispel coronavirus disinformation, using Friday sermons and their influential standing within Muslim communities to argue that Covid-19 vaccines are safe. Qari Asim, chairman of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board (MINAB) which is leading a campaign to reassure its faithful, is among those publically advocating that
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today UK imams mobilise to counter Covid vaccine disinformation