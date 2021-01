Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has signed the Coronavirus Disease Health Protection 2021 which made the use of face masks in public places mandatory among other measures to curtail further spread of COVID-19. The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, told journalists in Abuja on Wednesday

Source: Punch Newspaper