Kayode Oyero Following the Fulani herdsmen crisis in the Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State, the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, met with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in Aso Villa, Abuja. Giving an update at the end of the meeting, the governor said he sought the collaboration of the Federal

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper