Kayode Oyero Residents of Igangan in the Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State have narrated how the now-ejected Seriki Fulani, Abdulkadri Saliu, used his son, Ibrahim Saliu, to free herdsmen arrested for various heinous crimes in the area. The President, Igangan Development Advocates, Wale Oladokun, disclosed this in a statement titled, What actually happened

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper