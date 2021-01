Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation will remain transparent and accountable at all times, Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, has said. He disclosed this while receiving the Government Agency of the Year 2020 (Transparency) award on behalf of the oil firm. [READ ALSO] Service chiefs appointment: Buhari goes against judgment, bypasses National

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper