Friday Olokor, Abuja The Federal Government on Thursday expressed displeasure over the doubts and misinformation being churned out in the public domain about COVID-19 vaccines with a charge on traditional rulers to guide their subjects appropriately. The government also said it desired to be on the same page with our traditional and religious leaders so
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today COVID-19 vaccines: Stop misinformation in your domains, FG urges monarchs