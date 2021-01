Kayode Oyero The President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, Joe Okei-Odumakin, has urged the Inspector-General Police, Mohammed Adamu, to sack all policemen who impregnated women out of wedlock. Okei-Odumakin was reacting to the sacking of an unmarried female corporal, Olajide Omolola, who was dismissed for getting pregnant. The activist, who spoke on a PUNCH Live

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper