Kayode Oyero Residents of Igangan in the Ibarapa North-West Local Council Development Area of Oyo State have vowed never to allow the now-ejected Seriki Fulani, Abdulkadri Saliu, to return to the community. According to them, accepting the Seriki Fulani back in the town was tantamount to self-suicide, adding that they would rather die than to







Source: Punch Newspaper