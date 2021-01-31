Egypt to receive AstraZeneca Covid vaccine Sunday

Egypt said Saturday the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca would arrive on Sunday. The Egyptian authority in charge of the acquisition of pharmaceuticals announced the arrival of the first batch of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine tomorrow, Sunday January 31, 2021, without specifying the number of doses. [READ ALSO] COVID-19:



Source: Punch Newspaper

