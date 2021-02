Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta A Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho on Monday, stormed some parts of Ogun State and vowed to flush out killer herdsmen in the troubled areas in the state. [READ ALSO]COVID-19: Presidency defends Buharis removal of mask in public Igboho, who stopped briefly in Abeokuta around 4pm and

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper