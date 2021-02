Segun Adewole The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has approved the establishment of a federal polytechnic in Ayede, Ogo-Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State. Buhari also approved the sum of N2 billion from the resources of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund for the immediate take-off the polytechnic. This was stated by presidential aide







Source: Punch Newspaper