FG okays Maryam Abacha private university, 19 others

By
Headliners
-
2



Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Federal Government on Wednesday granted provisional licences to 20 new private universities to operate in Nigeria. The decision was taken at the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this to State House correspondents



Source: Punch Newspaper

