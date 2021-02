Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, on Thursday, said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari(retd.), has extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector-General of Police for three months. The minister disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He said the extension was necessary

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper