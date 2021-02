Kayode Oyero Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has appealed to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to forgive popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, over his recent comments against the monarch. The PUNCH had reported Wednesday that Igboho said the monarch disappointed the Yoruba people when he visited

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper