Adeniyi Olugbemi, Sokoto A university lecturer, Professor Femi Olufunmilade, has emphasised that as long as armed herdsmen are allowed to roam freely and cause deaths and destruction, Fulani people should expect more evictions across the country. Reacting to mounting agitations for eviction of notorious criminals in Yoruba farming communities, Olufunmilade warned that fulani would be

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper