Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamiala, on Wednesday said federal lawmakers would come up with legislation to address the current unhealthy relationship between herdsmen and their host communities, especially in the South-West. Gbajabiamila disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting he had with the
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Herdsmen: No ethnic group should lord it over others, says Gbajabiamila