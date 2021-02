Nigerias mobile internet subscription drops by 563,837

Temiloluwa OPeters Nigerias mobile internet subscribers decreased by 563,837 in December, with the total number of Internet users dropping to 153.87 million from 154.43 million in November 2020. Latest figures from the Nigerian Communications Commission also showed that broadband subscription fell by 0.12 per cent, from 86 million in November to 85.9 million in December.







Source: Punch Newspaper