Sodiq Oyeleke Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions have written their branches to commence strike from tomorrow (Friday). A copy of the notice signed by SSANU National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, was obtained by our correspondent on Thursday. The PUNCH
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today UPDATED: Strike begins tomorrow, varsity unions write branches