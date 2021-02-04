UPDATED: Strike begins tomorrow, varsity unions write branches

By
Headliners
-
2



Sodiq Oyeleke Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions have written their branches to commence strike from tomorrow (Friday). A copy of the notice signed by SSANU National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, was obtained by our correspondent on Thursday. The PUNCH



Source: Punch Newspaper

