Sodiq Oyeleke The Chairman Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has defended his committees decision to embark on membership registration and revalidation exercise for the ruling party. In a statement on Thursday, he said that the ongoing exercise is constitutional and conducted within the ambit of the law.
Source: Punch Newspaper
APC membership registration constitutional, Buni replies Akande