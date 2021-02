Olalekan Adetayo, Sunday Aborisade, Kayode Oyero and Sodiq Oyeleke The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has nominated all the service chiefs who were changed last week as non-career ambassadors. The action drew the ire of a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, and the Peoples Democratic Party The

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper