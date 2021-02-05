WTO: Biden asked to endorse Okonjo-Iweala as Korean candidate withdraws

Kayode Oyero with Agency Report South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee withdrew her bid to lead the World Trade Organisation, leaving former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the only remaining candidate for the job, Bloomberg reports Friday. Yoo was said made the decision after discussions with the United States and other major nations, and
Source: Punch Newspaper
