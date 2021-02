Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has sued a former Pastor at his church, Mike Davids, to the tune of N5bn for libel. This was revealed by Apostle Sulemans legal team in a statement on Friday. READ ALSO:EFCC arraigns five over N6m cyber fraud The statement

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper