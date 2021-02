Kayode Oyero The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday, described the late American professional boxer, Muhammad Ali, as his hero. The cleric, who used to be a boxer, said he once cried over the health status of Ali, who died in 2016 at the age of 74.

Source: Punch Newspaper