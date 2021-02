Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna Bandits in separate attacks have invaded two local government areas of Kaduna State, killing 19 people while scores were injured. The two local government areas are Birnin-Gwari and Kajuru. The attack happened on Saturday, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incidents, said on

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper